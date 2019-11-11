LIVERMORE FALLS — A dedicated group of community members holds flags high on Main Street from 8 to 9 a.m. every Monday near the cemetery across from Food City, something they have been doing for 11 years. They have a donation bucket that helps support the Avenue of Flags on Main Street in Jay and Livermore Falls.

There are about 120 flags along the route and a set with mounts costs about $50. Each year many need replacing due to wear and tear. Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, will be the last day this year that the flags will be held high on Main Street.

For those who can’t stop to donate, they can send a check to American Legion Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave., Livermore Falls, ME 04254. Note on the check that it is for the Avenue of Flags.

The group holds the flags high rain or shine in honor of the military and first responders. Extra flags are available for those who would like to join in.

« Previous

Next »