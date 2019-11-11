Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Mexico

MEXICO — The annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Mountain Valley Middle School. VFW Post 1641 Commander Edward J. Roach Jr. will speak and talk about what veterans have done in the past and are doing presently. Elaine Michaud will perform the National Anthem. Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited as every year veterans are escorted into the ceremony by local Scouts. All veterans are welcome to join in the march held in the lecture hall.

Upon conclusion of the ceremony, American Legion Post 24 in Rumford will host a luncheon for veterans.

Veterans Day program at Mexico Walmart MEXICO — A Veterans Day program will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Mexico Walmart, 258 River Road. The welcome will be by Matt Packard, store manager. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Michele Henderson will sing the National Anthem. The master of ceremonies will be former Mexico Town Manager Joe Derouche. The folding of the flag will be done by the Emblem Club and musical selections will be provided by Sammie Angel. Following comments from veterans and guests, Sheryl Briggs will honor veterans. Vietnam veteran James Dill will perform “I Just Came Back from the War” and Cynthia Clark-Bulger will sing “God Bless America.” Operation Reboot will be done by Daniel Waite, followed by a musical tribute from Sammie Angel. The benediction will be given by Pastor Tony Rea of the Mexico Baptist Church.

