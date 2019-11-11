With the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives seemingly committed to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump, it seems as though the rest of the country hasn’t even noticed. Profits and middle-class wages are still rising; and unemployment rates are near historic lows — there are more jobs out there than there are qualified workers available to fill them. Consumer confidence is high, with expected near record high holiday spending forecast.

So, why are Democrat leaders pretending to be saddened by the prospect of finally impeaching the president?

Is it because the Senate is highly unlikely to convict President Trump of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors?

I think that leaders of businesses, large and small, are doing so well that nobody in their right mind wants to throw Donald Trump out of the White House.

The most popular Democrats running for president in the 2020 election are proposing plans to tax big business and wealthy Americans to the tune of $2 trillion or so in the first year after the election. They don’t seem to worry about the effect of such taxes on businesses large and small and the loss of millions of good-paying jobs.

The effect of such taxes would bring a depression rivaling the Great Depression. It would be the opposite effect to the boom created by the Trump and Republican tax cuts of two years ago, with businesses and rich people fleeing to Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland or Canada, or some other countries where taxes are lower than here.

Richard Grover, Mason Township