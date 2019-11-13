OXFORD – Vernon Whittemore, 84, of Coldwater Brook Road, Oxford, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born on Nov. 11, 1935, the son of Charles and Erna (Payne) Whittemore. He had worked at many jobs including B.F. Cole and Francine Shoe Shop, New Balance Shoe, Oxford Homes and Trailer manufacturing and Paris Manufacturing

Vernon enjoyed antique autos, flea markets, yard sales and watching documentaries on television.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, of Oxford; his twin sister, Virginia Jones of Oxford, brother, Kenneth Whittemore of South Paris; daughter, Tammy (Rick) Farnum of Bryant Pond, sons, Jay (Lisa) Whittemore of Oxford and Christopher (Jennifer) Whittemore of Sumner; granddaughters, Angela (Nick) Conteras, Emily Whittemore, Ethan Whittemore, Brittany Turnbull and Carson Whittemore.

A graveside service will be held at Webber Brook Cemetery, Oxford in the Spring 2020

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond, Maine.