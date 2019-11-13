FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington continues its celebrated Visiting Writers Series with a reading featuring author Elisha Albert. She will read from her fiction at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, in The Landing in the Olsen Student Center. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the series events are free and open to the public.

Elisa Albert is the author of “After Birth” (2015),”The Book of Dahlia” (2008), “How This Night is Different” (2006) and the editor of the anthology “Freud’s Blind Spot” (2010).

Her fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Tin House, The New York Times, Post Road, The Guardian, Gulf Coast, Commentary, Salon, Tablet, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Believer, The Rumpus, Time Magazine, on NPR and in many anthologies.

A recipient of the Moment magazine emerging writer award and a finalist for the Sami Rohr Prize, she has received fellowships from The Virginia Center for Creative Arts, Djerassi, Vermont Studio Center, The Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies in Holland, the HWK in Germany, and the Amsterdam Writer’s Residency.

Albert grew up in Los Angeles and received an MFA from Columbia University, where she was a Lini Mazumdar Fellow. She has taught at Columbia’s School of the Arts, The College of Saint Rose and is currently visiting writer at Bennington College.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: