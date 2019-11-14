Autumn Centerpiece workshop

PARIS — McLaughlin Garden and Homestead is offering an Autumn Centerpiece workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Bring your own waterproof container, and we’ll provide the greens and natural materials for a beautiful autumn themed tabletop arrangement. The cost is $7 per arrangement and includes natural materials and 1 bow of your choice. Additional centerpiece decorations will be available for a nominal fee. Space is limited, so please call to make reservations for either 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. at 743-8820. Refreshments will be served–come for a relaxing and fun event before the cooking begins!

If you have questions or would like to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 743-8820.

