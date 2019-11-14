Appreciation supper for veterans

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will honor veterans by serving an appreciation supper at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, Gary Wentzell Lane, in back of the Town Office. For transportation, call 207-357- 4700 or email [email protected] in advance.

Universalist Church supper Nov. 21

WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris annual chicken pie supper will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21. The first seating will be at 5:30 p.m. and second seating at 6:30. Tickets will go on sale at the door starting at 4:30 p.m. Prices for the supper are $10; $5 for ages 5 to 12; under 5, free. The menu includes homemade chicken pies, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, squash, cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert pies and beverages.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for several items: a handmade afghan, Duncan Slade sketches and a Christmas basket. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. The winners will be announced the evening of the supper and they do not have to be present to win. Tickets will be sold right up to the drawing.

The supper is an annual event begun over 100 years ago by the First Universalist Church of West Paris. For more information, call Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected]; or Sandra Poland, 207-890-5896, [email protected]