LEWISTON — The Acadia Academy vendor fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be more than 30 vendors, a 50/50 drawing, bake sale and Kids Craft Room.
The school is located at 12 Westminster St.
Editor’s note: The original time was reported as being from 10 a.m. to noon.
