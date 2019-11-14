LEWISTON — The Acadia Academy vendor fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be more than 30 vendors, a 50/50 drawing, bake sale and Kids Craft Room.

The school is located at 12 Westminster St.

Editor’s note: The original time was reported as being from 10 a.m. to noon.

