AUBURN – Lucien A. Baril, 93, of Lewiston passed away on Nov. 12, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer’s, at Clover Health Care.

He was born Nov. 10, 1926, the son of Elphege and Marie Louise Gosselin Baril in Lewiston.

He was a life long resident of Lewiston and educated in local schools. Lucien worked at Continental Mill, Raytheon, and retired from Pioneer Plastics. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church where he served as usher and collector for many years. He also belonged to the Holy Cross Senior Citizens, The Passe Temps Club, and was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Lucien enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, dancing, and playing cards but his favorite time spent was with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for ALL children. He was a fun loving man with a heart of gold and was always ready with a joke and a little friendly tease.

Lucien is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Antonio and Arthur Baril, and four sisters, Jeanne Labonte, Blanche Gendron, Therese Labonte, and his twin, Lucienne Godbout.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Gilberte Bilodeau Baril; two daughters, Claudette Turcotte and husband Gerald and Carmen Mailhot and husband Donald; five grandchildren, Michael Turcotte and wife Margie, Kathy Roy and husband Michael, Joyce Campbell and husband Steven, Jerry Mailhot and wife Emelie and Peter Mailhot; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Tyler Turcotte, Ryan and Jeremy Roy, Logan, Hunter, and Liam Campbell; two brothers, Fernand Baril and wife Jacqueline and Roger Baril of California.

A visitation is being held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston and services will be on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, followed by interment at St. Peters Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Lewiston 70 Horton St. Lewiston, Me. 207-784-4584.

« Previous