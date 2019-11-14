LEWISTON – Trevor Scott Gammon, 23, a resident of Sumner, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born June 13, 1996 in Portland, the son of Chad Gammon and Jessica (Jackman) Gammon. Trevor was a graduate of Buckfield High School.

He worked as a mechanic and also doing road construction. Trevor enjoyed playing sports, football as a young child, and was an avid Patriots fan. He liked going to his brother Tyler’s sporting events to cheer him on. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and driving around. Trevor also loved his vehicles, he would buy one, fix it up, sell it and then get another and do it all again. He enjoyed hanging with his best friends the “Buckfield Boys” and having bonfires, he had a heart of gold, a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

But more than anything he loved his children, Kolton and Allison and his fiancée, Faith. He was a loving and devoted father who adored his kids.

He is survived by his children, Kolton Stufflebeam and his mother Acadia Stufflebeam and Allison Virginia Gammon, her mother and his fiancée, Faith Worthley of Sumner; his mother, Jessica Gammon of Wilton, his father Chad Gammon and stepmother Tiffany Moses of Hartford; siblings, Tyler, Brianna, Brady and Noelle Gammon; former stepmother, Amanda Edgecomb; paternal grandparents, Dale and Julia Gammon of Sumner, maternal grandparents, Richard Jackman of Livermore Falls, and Joyce Colby of Lewiston; uncles, Shawn and Keith, aunts, Nancy Jackman of Lewiston, and Amanda Colby of Lewiston; cousin, Azrael Bullock; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Deborah Jackman and Guy Colby; maternal great-grandparents, Grace Glover and Sidney and Virginia Crane, paternal great-grandparents and paternal uncle, Eric Gammon.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main Street, Route 219, Sumner. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine 04254.

A Basketball Fund Raiser in Memory of Trevor will be held, Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m., at the Buckfield/Sumner High School, 160 Morrill Street, Buckfield, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to:

Finley Funeral Home,

15 Church Street,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

to help the family with the funeral expenses.