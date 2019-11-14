SOUTH PARIS – Peter L. Kane, 70, of Waterford and Okeechobee, Fla. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Market Square Healthcare Center with loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 2, 1949, the son of Robert and Barbara Bean Kane.

He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and attended CMVTI, now known as Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

He was a member of the 4-H club growing up. He raced at Oxford Plains Speedway and participated in the truck pulls with his “Widowmaker” he was so proud of. He loved to dance and was quite good at it, too.

Peter owned and operated Leisure Lady RV for many years travelling back and forth with the seasons from Florida. He was a lifetime member of the Fryeburg Fair and worked for many years as an “Organic Engineer” cleaning up around the barns. He loved NASCAR and attended every race he could get to and watched the rest on TV. He always looked forward to his twice a week rides with his daughters stopping at Dunkin Donuts for an iced coffee and treats he called “ooey gooeys”.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He leaves behind two daughters, Bridget Gorton and husband, Chris of Fryeburg and Brydie Kane and significant other, Rob Slocum of Oxford; five grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Nicholas Wilson, Allyson McNulty, Christopher Gorton, and Spencer Moore; two great-grandchildren, RaeLee McNulty and Blake Wilson who was born just a few days after his death.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com