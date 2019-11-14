AUBURN – Mary Joe Harmon, 72, of Lisbon Falls, passed away on Monday Nov. 11, 2019 at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Marie (Conlon) Karkos. She attended local schools and graduated from Lisbon High School.

On Nov. 13, 1965, she married the love of her life, Richard V. Harmon. She worked a great deal of her life in real estate with Flaherty Realty, Brunswick. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Parish serving as a member of The Holy Trinity Rosary Society. Her life was one of passion for her family and her faith.

She is survived by her husband, Richard V. Harmon of Lisbon Falls; two children, Richard J. Harmon and wife Jodie of Wales, Jennifer M. Bussiere and husband Bob of Lisbon Falls; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Harmon, Jacob R. Bussiere, Vanessa M. Bussiere, Ryan R. Bussiere; one sister, Theresa Karkos of Brunswick; and many loving family and friends

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Karkos and a sister, Patricia A. (Karkos) Austin.

Visitation will be held on Friday at The Crosman Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. followed by committal services at St. Cyril Cemetery in Lisbon Falls. A service of The Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Joe’s memory to:

The Holy Trinity

Building Foundation

67 Frost Hill Avenue

Lisbon Falls, ME 04252 or

The Androscoggin Hospice House and Home Care

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

