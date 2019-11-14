LEWISTON – Phillip E. Liberty, 78, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. He was born June 9, 1941, in Livermore Falls, the son of Frank L. Liberty and Thelma (Finn) Liberty.

He was educated in Livermore Falls and Massachusetts. He was married to Josiane Duguay for 17 years. On April 16, 1983, he married Karen Ellen Hutchinson. He worked for International Paper Company in Jay, in the wood yard. He was a former member of the Livermore Falls Fire Department.

He is survived by his daughters, Tamara Liberty of Lewiston and Yvonne Scott and her companion, Ted Lachance of Tennessee, his son, Michael Liberty of Auburn; his grandstepson, Branden Crosby of Livermore Falls and granddaughter, Megan Beckham of Florida; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Karen Liberty in 2017; two sisters, Thurla Labbe and Joyce Liberty, and infant brother, Raymond Liberty.

Messages of condolence may be made to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.