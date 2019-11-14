Emily T will play at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Emily T loves to play and share music with everyone and anyone. A local Maine musician, she plays everything from Patsy Cline and Bill Withers to Johnny Cash and Ed Sheeran. She aims to reach everyone in the audience by offering a wide variety of music genres in an acoustic set. Phil Fortier will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. There is no cover. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 783-6200 or visit www.pedrooharas.me.

