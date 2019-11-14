PARIS — On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War 1 ended. Later, in 1921, the day was marked as Veteran’s Day, after the arrival of the first unknown solider at Arlington Cemetery.

Local veterans, officials, and community members gathered at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Monday for a Veteran’s Day program. The most echoed sentiment? The need to remember what the day means.

“Today we gather as citizens, residents, friends and family to reflect, remember, and recognize and honor those who have greatly served our country and given their lives so that we may stand here in freedom and preserve this way of live that we cherish,” said Vern Maxfield, Town Manager of Woodstock.

The Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, directed by Kyle Jordan, played the national anthem, and the color guard from the VFW Post 9787 set out the flags.

Carlene Tremblay, speaking on behalf of Senator Susan Collins’ Lewiston Office, said the office had recently presented a posthumous Purple Heart to the family of Private Arthur Labbay, a World War I veteran who was severely wounded while fighting in France.

Labbay’s three children, all in their 90’s, received their father’s Purple Heart.

Maine House Representative John Andrews of Paris also spoke at the ceremony.

“We as a grateful community celebrate those patriotic men and woman who sign on the dotted line and pledge their lives and scared honor to defend our family, our liberty, and our republic. I am very proud to be married to a Navy veteran,” Andrews said.

