To the Editor:
Our fifth Annual Norway History Trolley Tour was a huge success! Each of the four tours was sold out and, thanks to our tour author and narrator Sue Denison, the tours received accolades. We thank all who bought tickets and we especially thank our generous sponsors.
Our Premier Sponsor Norway Savings Bank
Our Trolley Patrons: Bessey Motor Sales, Cafe Nomad, Chalmers Insurance Group, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Double T Fence, The Lake Store, Norway Brewing Company, Oxford Federal Credit Union, Smokin’ Dave’s Backyard BBQ, and The Tribune.
And all our Trolley Friends: 290 Maine Street, Ari’s Pizza and Subs, Austin Associates, P.A., Bearfoot Realty, Bisco Properties, Buy The Fire, Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Cudmore Curbscapes, LLC, The Dragon’s Lair, Everett Propane, Kevin R. Farr Carpentry & Electrical, Grassroots Graphics, Great Scott Storage, Lost Corner Land Surveying, the Etsy shop “Uniques by Nancy Lee”, Ordway Grove Farm Market and Deli, Oxford Hills
Realty, Paris Farmers Union, Payroll Management, Inc., and Schiavi Custom Builders.
We had a great time, thank you all. The 2020 trolley tour will be Saturday, September 26.
In gratitude,
Ann Siekman
Chair
Board of Trustees
Norway Historical Society
Joanne McDonald
Chair
Board of Trustees
First Universalist Church of Norway
