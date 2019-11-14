NORWAY — On Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., friends, family, neighbors, members, all are invited to support Heifer Project International at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine.

Before, during and after the Norway Merchant Christmas parade in the church dining room, there will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards, and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale. The Sunday school will be raising funds for a flock of sheep.

From left, shepherds Irwin Fletcher- Alper, Owen Schaff, and Bea Strandskov, all of Norway, are getting ready for the Heifer Project Event. Submitted

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles