NORWAY — On Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., friends, family, neighbors, members, all are invited to support Heifer Project International at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine.

Before, during and after the Norway Merchant Christmas parade in the church dining room, there will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards, and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale. The Sunday school will be raising funds for a flock of sheep.

