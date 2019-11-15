FARMINGTON – Lucille (Breton) Wells, 82, a former resident of Livermore, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Orchard Park in Farmington. She was born on Sept. 12, 1937 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Wilfred “Buster” J Breton and Cecile (Simoneau) Breton.

She was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On Nov. 10, 1960, she married Richard Wells at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he passed away on June 20, 2018. She was a member of the Livermore Falls Fireman Auxiliary. Lucille loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Beaudette and her husband, Gary of Jay; four grandchildren, Danielle Willard and her husband, Gabrielle of Alabama, and Jonathan, Matthew and Carl Beaudette all of Jay; two brothers, Lucien Breton of Greene, Raymond and his wife, Paulette of the Carolinas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard Wells; three sisters, Noella Lee, Claire Woods, Medora Hardy, a brother, Adrien Breton and sister-in-law, Gloria Breton.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church, 66 Hyde Road, Jay. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay.

