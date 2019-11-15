The Veggies are bringing your favorite classic rock hits to Mixers on Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd, Sabattus. For more information, call (207) 375-4188.
