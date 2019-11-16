LEWISTON – Norma J. Berube, 67, of Lewiston, lost her battle to cancer surrounded by family at home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1952 in Potsdam, N.Y. to Robert and Viola (Green) Snyder. She attended Madrid-Waddington school and obtained her GED after retirement from Lewiston High School.

Her hobbies included many different crafting projects such as, sewing, crocheting, making jewelry, playing cards with family, camping and traveling in her RV. She looked forward to her retirement so she could travel south for the winters. She dedicated her life to working hard to provide for her children. She worked for a few years in a shoe factory, then retired after 20-plus years at Elmet Technologies.

Survived by her children, Amy Janosco (Timothy) of Turner, Ralph Arsenault of Lewiston, Jason Arsenault of Augusta, Peggy Arsenault of Lewiston, and Christopher Pelletier of Bath; her grandchildren, Haylee and Sierra Janosco, Cameron, Haidan, Cody, Paige, Jason Jr., Nicole, Mya, Lanie Arsenault and Ava Delnegro; her great-grandchild, Maria Derboghosian; also survived by siblings, Roger and Raymond of New York, Diane and Joann of Illinois, Marjorie of New York, and Cindy of Florida.

She was predeceased by her mother, Viola, father, Robert; and her siblings, John and Jesse (brothers) and Caroline (sister).

Per her wishes there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of her life to be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at The American Legion in Sabattus between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“I’m Free. Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free I’m following the path God has laid you see. I took His hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, to work, to play. Tasks left undone must stay that way I found that peace at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss Oh yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I savored much Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. Perhaps my time seemed all to brief Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your hearts, and peace to thee God wanted me now; He set me free” -Author Unknown

In lieu of flowers please send donations to

The American

Cancer Society

in honor of Norma Berube.

