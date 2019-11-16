LITCHFIELD – Marie P. Morris, 92, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Winship Green, in Bath.

Marie was born on April 06, 1927, in Litchfield, the daughter of Clarence N. and Gwenola F. (McGee) Berry. She graduated from Litchfield Academy in 1945. In 1946 she married her husband of 50 years, Arthur Morris. She and Arthur lived most of their married life in Litchfield raising their family.

Marie enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Those who knew her best knew that she had a green thumb for gardening, which she greatly enjoyed.

Marie was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Keldon Morris; and two sisters, Muriel Bonnin, and Ardis Small.

She is survived by her daughter, Karlene Croxford and husband Clark, son Kevan Morris and wife, Lisa; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

At Marie’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie’s memory to fight Autism.

