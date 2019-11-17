When the temperature dips below freezing, it can be tempting to hole up in the house and not do a whole lot. But, in Maine, where winter lasts for most of the year, if you don’t find a productive way to spend time in the cold weather, you’re going to end up wasting a lot of it. You don’t have to be a daredevil or lover of snow to derive enjoyment from winter in Maine. Take this quiz to figure out what type of seasonal activity is best suited to you.

What are you most likely to eat for lunch?

A. Energy bar

B. Bowl of chili

C. Beef jerky

D. Chowder in a bread bowl

Which beverage would you prefer?

A. Protein shake

B. Hot cocoa

C. Bud Light

D. Hot toddy

Which movie would you rather watch?

A. “I, Tonya”

B. “Elf”

C. “Grumpy Old Men”

D. “Hot Tub Time Machine”

Which accessory are you most likely to wear?

A. Fitbit

B. Ear muffs

C. Neck warmer

D. Slippers

What’s your favorite summer activity?

A. Hiking

B. Going to the beach

C. Four-wheeling

D. Yachting

What scene makes you happiest?

A. The view of the city from the Eiffel Tower

B. A swimming pool filled with people

C. Endless woods and mountains

D. A peaceful lake from the porch

Which car would you prefer to drive in the snow?

A. Subaru Outback

B. Jeep Wrangler

C. Ford F-150

D. Range Rover

Mostly As: Winter workout – Don’t let a little snow get in the way of your active lifestyle. There are plenty of ways to get your sweat on in the winter, from downhill skiing to snowshoeing to ice skating, and they’re all way more fun than the treadmill, not to mention the scenery and the benefits of fresh air.

Mostly Bs: Powder play – You know you like to have fun in the sun, why not transfer it to the snow? If you’re having a hard time finding adult friends who will join you in building a fort, having a snowball fight or going sledding, there are surely some kids out there in need of a fun uncle.

Mostly Cs: Cold-blood chilling – A frozen nose is no match for your love of the outdoors, and you don’t need any fancy activities to make it tolerable – just a case of beer, an auger and a fishing pole. When you need that cold wind whipping in your face, try taking a snowmobile out for a spin.

Mostly Ds: Lodge lounging – This whole being cold thing isn’t for you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a lot out of winter. What’s better than cozying up to a fire, looking out on the beautiful, blistery scene outside? Read a book, play game or learn to knit. Better than Netflix and freezing.