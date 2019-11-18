AUBURN — Parishioners at several Maine parishes cleaned out their cabinets and cupboards for cookware to help refugee families living in Maine.

Throughout October, a cookware collection was held for families being assisted by Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services program, the state’s only refugee resettlement program.

Area parishes pitching in included Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Auburn, All Saints Parish in Brunswick and Holy Savior Parish in Rumford. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish donated more than $1,000 in cookware.

“It was a delight for our parish social ministry program to help families served by RIS,” said Deacon Denis Mailhot, coordinator of parish social ministry at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. “We strive to help parishioners and young people see the ties they have with others and the responsibility they have for each other.”

To learn more about RIS, call 207-871-7437 or visit www.ccmaine.org/refugee-immigration-services.

