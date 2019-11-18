ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – On Nov. 3, 2019, Lawrence Buford King, 84, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Mangham, La. on August 3, 1935, son of the late Walter and Lillian (Smith) King. He enlisted in the Navy in 1954, he was assigned sea duty on the USS Ticonderoga and was in the reserves until 1963. His military career brought him to Maine where he met and fell in love with the late Claire C. Nadeau whom he married on July 17, 1956. Together they raised their five children in their home in Lisbon Falls.

All were welcomed at Larry’s home; many a weekend his table was surrounded by family and friends. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. A loving husband, father and friend, he devoted time to all who were lucky enough to have been a part of his life.

He enjoyed camping with his family. He loved working in his vegetable garden. Larry’s garden was a thing of beauty, well kept and always bountiful. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to tinker and kept busy on one project or another. A plumber by trade, he was well learned in many areas. Resourceful and intuitive, a quick learner who was eager to share his knowledge and provide a helping hand to those in need. As his grandchildren began to arrive, Larry learned the true joy of being a Grampy. He loved spending time with all of them.

He was an active member of several civic organizations – the American Legion, VFW, and Slovak Catholic Association.

Following the loss of his wife, Larry met a loving woman with whom he would share the next 26 years. He married Linda S. (Daggett) Wilcox on May 8, 1993. They took up residence in Florida. During this time, he truly enjoyed spending time in Louisiana with his brother, Earl and his sister, Pearl and her children and their families whom he loved dearly.

He enjoyed birdwatching, tending his roses and caring for their home. He loved the outdoors and given the choice, that’s where you would find him.

He considered his Florida neighbors, Freddie and Margaret Hayes and their son, Nick as family. Larry’s endearing smile and witty sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Claire; brothers, Elsie “Cliff” and James “Earl”, sisters, Bessie Lee and Pearl; sons-in law, Todd Marquis and Lee Neureuther; and great-grandson, William (Liam) Twigg III.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Betty Stephens, Donna Neureuther, Gail Twigg and her husband, William, and Sandy Craig and her husband Stanley; son, Brian; stepdaughters, Heidi Bunnell and her husband, Matthew and Wendy Enman and her companion, Keith Russell Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at the American Legion Post 158 in Lisbon on Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. Interment will be May 9, 2020, 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, High Street, Lisbon Falls.

Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home at 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252. 207-784-4584

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the service.

