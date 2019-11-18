JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union commemorated International Credit Union Day on Oct. 17 by making donations to area school lunch programs and to local heating assistance funds.
OTIS donated a total of $1,200 to help offset student lunch debt within area schools. Each of the six districts falling within the credit union’s field of membership received $200 to pay down past-due meal accounts: RSU 73 in Jay, SAD 58 in Phillips, RSU 9 in Farmington, SAD 52 in Turner, RSU 38 in Readfield, and RSU 78 in Rangeley.
In addition to the lunch program donations, OTIS donated $200 each to Rural Community Action Ministry’s Heating Fund and the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s heating assistance program via The Very Basics Fund.
