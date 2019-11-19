PORTLAND – Lionel R. Cloutier, known as Nel, 78, of Lewiston passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born and grew up in Lewiston, Maine, to Marcel and Viola (Loiselle) Cloutier on May 6, 1941, and attended local schools.

Lionel loved sports especially hockey and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and competitive TOCK card player. A beloved husband, father and “Pepere” that will be missed dearly by family and numerous friends. Throughout his life he worked as a hand sewer, a carpenter and retired from his own business C & G Carpet Service. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. Nel was a strong, proud and amazing man who was loved dearly.

Preceding him in death were his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Monique (Bolduc) Cloutier, daughters, Cathleen (David) Reed and Christine (Kelly Williams) Cloutier, grandchildren, Matthew (Magan) Reed, Isaac Reed, Jasper (Shannon) Reed, David Reed Jr., great-grandchildren, Sutton, Layla, and Sydney Reed, brother, Jerry (Claudette) Cloutier.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in memory

of Lionel R. Cloutier

can be made to:

Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Center

Office of Philanthropy

Set. 5214, PO Box 300630

Houston, Texas 77230-0630