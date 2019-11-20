Rumford Hospital

River Rose Leighton, a girl to James and Jessica Leighton of Peru, June 26. Siblings, Makayla, Abbigale; grandparents, Kenny and Judy Gill, Peru, David and Pam Leighton, Rochester, N.H., Rachel Leighton, Westbrook; great-grandparents, Bob and Shirley Dolloff, Peru, Erwin Coy, Portland, Josephine Leighton, Westbrook.

Kinsley Jeanne Prevost, a girl to Jeff Prevost and Hannah Stanley of Peru, June 25. Sibling, Keegan; grandparents, Kevin and Nora Stanley, Peru, Debbie DeRoche, Rumford, Dan Lowell, Rumford; great-grandparents, Millie Carver, Mexico.

Wellington Gerard Woods, a boy to Nathan Woods and Abbey Pinkham of Mexico, June 28. Grandparents, Linda and Stephen Woods, Rumford, Stephen and Tracy Pinkham, Rumford; great-grandparents, Jane Horne, Rumford, Janet Pinkham, Scarborough, John Bernard, Auburn.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Davina Bright Kidd, a girl to Torie-Jean Gregoire and David Kidd of Sabattus, May 19. Grandparents, Guylene Gregoire, Lewiston, Wayne Spiller Sr., Lewiston, Jenn and Mike Kidd, Sabattus.

Journey Faith Lynn Goodrich, a girl to Kylie Brochu and Brian Goodrich of Bethel, May 15. Siblings, Megan, Kevin, Andrew; grandparents, Jessica and Rick Leclair, Lewiston, Tammy and Mark Bureau, Lewiston, Loretta and Bob Pilgrim, Bethel.

Corey Madison Aylward, a girl to Emily and Joshua Aylward of Mason Township, May 18. Grandparents, Dawn Minigell, Norway, Francis Minigell, Albany Township, Elsie Aylward, Mason Township.

Oaklee Ray John Lorrain, a boy to Katlin Heath and Trabyn Lorrain of Oxford, May 15. Sibling, Cameron; grandparents, David Heath, West Paris, Raynah McFarland, Thomaston, Bill Lorrain, Oxford, Tracy Houanche, Oxford.

Broderikk James Shimamura, a boy to Seth and Jaymi Shimamura of Greenwood, June 6. Grandparents, Richard and Lisa Mack, Bryant Pond, Dawn and Buddy Welch, Bill Shimamura.

Jameson Jacques Lessard, a boy to Alyson and Steven Lessard of Greenwood, May 10. Sibling, Bradley; grandparents, Carol Davis, Bryant Pond, Dana Daggett, Bryant Pond, John and Arlene Jacques, Casco, Darlene Philbrick, Greenwood.

Mason Jay Preston, a boy to Katelyn Englehaupt and Ryan Preston of Harrison, Feb. 11. Sibling, Ryan Jay Preston II; grandparents, Jill and Joseph Englehaupt, New Gloucester, Matthew and Lori Buckingham, Harrison.

Aiden Joseph Louison, a boy to Danna Wilson of Bethel and Zach Louison of Boston, Mass., June 19. Grandparents, Jodie and Doug Wilson, Bethel, Lauren Grogan, Boston, Mass., Doug Louison, Brookline, Mass.

Alivia Evelyn Martin, a girl to Shauna and Cloyd Martin of West Paris, April 22. Sibling, Aleigha; grandparents, Kris-Jenna Gonzalez, South Paris, Nicholas Prey, South Paris, Chris and Carla Martin, South Paris.

Tree of Life Naturopathic and Midwifery Care, LLC

Willow Garnett, a girl to Mason and Haley Garnett of Lisbon Falls, Jan. 31.

