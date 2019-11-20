Lutheran Church Fair Nov. 23

AUBURN — A Christmas Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St. The event will feature baked goods, breads, jellies and jams, relishes, cookies, fudge, jewelry, Timeless Treasures, Christmas ornaments and a cafe with take-out service. Proceeds will support local and international charities.

Auburn Methodist Church craft fair

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, 439 Park Ave. Besides the hundreds of craft items available, there will also be books, jewelry, children’s gifts, all types of miscellaneous gifts and food.

Christmas By The Lake Nov. 23

AUBURN — St. Philip’s Church, 2365 Turner Road, will hold its annual Christmas By The Lake fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The public is invited to come shop and celebrate the beginning of this lovely season. Church members will be offering crafts, preserved vegetables/jams, jewelry, pine wreaths, raffles and items in the Hidden Treasure room.

UU Church Gingerbread Fair Nov. 23

AUBURN — The First Universalist Church of Auburn, Unitarian Universalist, will hold its annual Gingerbread Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 169 Pleasant St. (enter on Spring Street across from the Dairy Joy). The fair will feature themed gift baskets, homemade pies and baked goods. A silent auction will offer art, antiques and local gift certificates. Also available are custom evergreen wreaths, handmade crafts, jewelry, scarves, books and CDs. A soup and sandwich luncheon with gingerbread dessert will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Phil House at the piano. Parking is available. For more information, call 207-783-0461 or visit www.auburnuu.org.

Bradbury Mountain Arts Sale Nov. 23-24

POWNAL — Bradbury Mountain Arts will host the 21st annual Holiday Show & Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov 24, at Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road, Rte. 9.

Seventeen artists will feature paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, printmaking, turned wood, ceramics, metal works and fiber arts. Pownal Elementary/Impact will sell warm food and baked goods.

Admission is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bradburymountainarts.

Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair Nov. 23

FAYETTE — The Historical Society Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fayette Central School. Many different crafters will be on hand and the Historic Society will provide a luncheon. Tables are almost sold out. To reserve one, call Elaine Wilcox at 207-685-3886.

