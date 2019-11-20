Lutheran Church Fair Nov. 23
AUBURN — A Christmas Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St. The event will feature baked goods, breads, jellies and jams, relishes, cookies, fudge, jewelry, Timeless Treasures, Christmas ornaments and a cafe with take-out service. Proceeds will support local and international charities.
Auburn Methodist Church craft fair
Bradbury Mountain Arts Sale Nov. 23-24
POWNAL — Bradbury Mountain Arts will host the 21st annual Holiday Show & Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov 24, at Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road, Rte. 9.
Seventeen artists will feature paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, printmaking, turned wood, ceramics, metal works and fiber arts. Pownal Elementary/Impact will sell warm food and baked goods.
Admission is free and the building is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bradburymountainarts.
Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair Nov. 23
FAYETTE — The Historical Society Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fayette Central School. Many different crafters will be on hand and the Historic Society will provide a luncheon. Tables are almost sold out. To reserve one, call Elaine Wilcox at 207-685-3886.
UMF holds 12th annual holiday Turkey Trot