According to givingtuesday.org, Started in 2012, GivingTuesday is a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019, and every day.” The GivingTuesday movement has raised over $1 billion dollars online in the U.S.

There are many ways to coordinate, collaborate, and celebrate the giving of our resources, which include money, time, and voice. People tend to participate in giving based on where they are in their hearts. Whatever we can do matters. It matters a great deal.

Throughout the year, we have many opportunities to give. A favorite of mine is to donate “socks and a sandwich”. To be ready for that “giving moment,” a spot in the car can be reserved to hold a pair of socks and a gift card. I know sometimes we may think “Oh, what if I give and they don’t like it? What if it doesn’t fit? What if there are allergies? What if my giving is rejected?” I say “What if you don’t give?”

Give without expectation. Have faith that any generosity will hit the mark.

Create or contribute to food baskets

Donate nutrient-dense food to food pantries

Donate to schools – teachers often use their own resources to assist kids – give them a hand

Create and fill a “free food” library where people can drop off sealed food to share

Check with a favorite organization to learn what is most helpful

Ask someone in need what would be helpful

Have fun and join with friends, family, neighbors, or co-workers to make a larger impact

Invite someone to dinner someone who lives alone

Write a letter to the editor to raise awareness of GivingTuesday and to encourage

Become active in developing policy

Look for the hashtag #GivingTuesday across social media to discover what other people are doing. Remember, giving opportunities are endless and can happen at any time. How do you give? Share any ideas in the comments section of this posting at lillianlake.com

