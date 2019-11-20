NEW LONDON, NH — Twenty-one-year-old Tianna Sugars of Paris reached 1,000 career points November 16 at Colby-Sawyer College. She is the 15th woman in the program’s history to do so.
A graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, the college senior’s high school coach was Nate Pelletier who is still the coach at OHCHS. She is the daughter of Christina Sugars of Paris.
Sugars was named Most Valuable Player.
