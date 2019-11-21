PARIS — The Paris Public Library is having a music CD sale on Saturday, November 30, from 8 am to 1 p.m. at the Deering Memorial Community Center. A library patron donated over 5,500 previously owned CDs, covering a wide range of music genres, to the library to use for a fundraiser. Before or after the annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas

Parade, stop by the Community Center, located at 39 Main Street in South Paris, to check out the selection. The CDs will sell for 50 cents each or 6 for $2.00. For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: