AUBURN – Allie Marie Boyer, 89, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Sumter, S.C., on Sept. 4, 1930, to Frank and Lois Strange and was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Edmunds High School, and then worked as a dental assistant for Dr E.P. Durant and Dr. Allie Pfiffer.

On March 17, 1952, while at a St. Patrick’s Day dance, Allie met Lt. Thomas C. Boyer, who was stationed at nearby Shaw Air Force Base. They married on Oct. 18, 1952, at The First Presbyterian Church in Sumter.

For the next decade Allie and Tom resided in; Sumter, S.C., Hasbrook Heights, N.J., Auburn, Maine, Hastings-On-Hudson and Edgewater Park, N.J. In 1962 they moved to Lewiston, Maine. This is where they would stay, raise their three children; Nancy, Allie and Tom and make lifelong friends.

Even though she married a “Yankee” (her brothers teased), she stayed a true “Southern Belle” until the day she passed. The distance never deterred her relationship with her family. Allie migrated south at least twice a year.

She was a devoted wife and mother, and cherished the times spent with her two grandchildren. Allie loved animals and always had at least one dog, cat or bird to care for. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and playing bridge with friends. She was a long time member of The Women’s Hospital Association at CMMC, serving as Treasurer for five of the years. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Chapter of Eastern Star and attended Kora Shrine events with her husband. She belonged to High Street Congregational Church for over 57 years.

Allie and Tom celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on October 18, this year.

She is survived by her husband, Tom of Lewiston; son, Tom P. Boyer of Lewiston, daughter, Allie and husband, Kevin Pratt of Minot; grandchildren, Dillon and Jessica Pratt; son-in-law, Ray Ciampa of Southwest Ranches, Fla.; her sister, Carolyn and husband T. Mickey Magee of Clearwater, Fla., and brother, Michael Strange and wife Judy of Columbia, S.C.

Also, sisters-in-law, Bonnie Strange of Statesboro, Ga., Bobby Jean Strange of Charleston, S.C., Becky Strange of Conway, S.C., Nina Knowles of Lexington, S.C., Doreen Boyer of West Caldwell, N.J., brother-in-law, Keith Boyer and wife Carolyn of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, and many nieces and nephews.

Allie was predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Nancy Ciampa and four brothers; Frank D. Strange Jr., Fred Strange, and twins, Paul and Warren Strange, and brother-in-law, Dave Boyer.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at High Street Congregational Church, 106 Pleasant St., Auburn, Maine. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. After the service everyone is welcome to stay and join in sharing food and memories with Allie’s family. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allie’s memory to:

High Street Food Pantry

106 Pleasant St.

Auburn, ME 04210

or

Shriners Hospital for

Children- Boston or Springfield

c/o Kora Shrine Center

11 Sabattus St.

Lewiston ME 04240

« Previous