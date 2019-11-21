AUBURN – Michael J Liberty, 51, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his home. The son of Josiane Duguay and Phillip Liberty, Michael grew up in the Livermore Falls/Rumford area.

Michael’s pride and joy in life was spending time with his family; he greatly enjoyed activities and events at the John F. Murphy homes where he lived. He loved animals especially horses; he often participated in volunteering to give back to the community. He loved his ice cream dates with his sister, Tammy, and blowing bubbles with his brother, Will. He also very much enjoyed visiting with his mother at her home; additionally he found joy going on outings, playing his guitar, and anything that was the color green. He was a kind and beautiful soul who brought nothing but happiness and joy to all around him; he was affectionately known as the “Casanova” as he never missed an opportunity to give smooches to family and caregivers.

Michael is survived by his mother Josiane Duguay of Lewiston, his sisters Tammy Liberty of Lewiston and Yvonne Scott of Tennessee, his brother Will Liberty of West Gardiner; and his Aunt Rita Varnum of Lewiston. Michael also leaves behind many loving house mates as well as several extraordinary caregivers whom he considered family, who provided excellent care for many years. Michael is predeceased by his father Phillip Liberty.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be held at John F. Murphy Homes on Dec. 13, 2019 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to:

John F. Murphy

Homes Inc.

800 Center St.

Auburn ME 04210

