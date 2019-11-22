We will have a very, very good new health care program, we were told. I’ve seen no sign of it yet, but President Trump has succeeded in shredding the Affordable Care Act, making it nearly unaffordable.

I will build a beautiful big wall along our southern border and Mexico will pay for it, he said.

I will have the most powerful military in the world, but I will take funds budgeted for military to build the wall.

I will deregulate the coal companies, he said.

Coal is not the preferred fuel of choice of well-educated people and is being replaced by renewable cleaner fuels in the U.S. and around the world.

I will allow drilling to commence in all areas, he said.

Well-educated people know oil and gas will be phased out in the future due to more efficient electric cars and more efficient means of producing electricity, such as solar and wind.

I am a great business man. I will bring manufacturing back to America, he said.

General Motors has plans to move its factories out of the country; shoes, clothes and household goods are still being made in China.

Our national debt is now almost a trillion dollars.

I will bring China to its knees when I slam them with tariffs. It will take just a few days, he said.

It’s been six months and China is still standing tall while Americans are paying dearly for the tariffs on this end.

Can we afford four more years of unmet promises?

Carole Richards, Livermore