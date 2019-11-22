AUBURN – James Robinson Marcus, 84, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Clover Manor in Auburn. Formerly of Lewiston.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Bangor, son of Genevieve (Robinson) Marcus. Graduated from John Bapst High School in 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hazewood based in Newport, R.I. James was not one for golf but was given the nick name ‘Par 4’ after being hit in the head with a golf club when 27.

His greatest love and passion was horses. Growing up around the Bangor race track with his grandfather, Alvah G. Robinson, and his mother, it’s no wonder that not only was he a harness race driver, he was also a licensed harness horse trainer in New York, New Jersey and Florida with multiple horses earning six figures.

He is survived by his cousin, Janet (Robinson) Stewart, and her husband James of York, second cousin, John Bennett and his wife, Michele, of Greene and Jackie Bennett of South Paris.

He was predeceased by his mother Genevieve Marcus. Family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Clover Manor for their excellent and compassionate care.

Graveside services will be held on November 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, Bangor, Maine.

