RAYMOND – Joel Alan Sanborn Sr., of Raymond, Maine, lost his battle to cancer, and passed away on Nov. 4, 2019, with his wife, Wendy, by his side. Joel was born in Portland, Maine, to Richard and Marylou Sanborn on March 27, 1958. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s. He spent most of his life working as a carpenter, of which he was exceptionally talented, and he built several family homes in which he lived. He also worked as a Class A commercial truck driver, during which time he visited all 48 continental states and had dreams of one day visiting Alaska and Hawaii as well. He was an avid downhill skier and taught all of his children at young ages, for which he will be most remembered. Wendy recalls his love of dancing in the kitchen to the Traveling Wilburys. Joel is survived by his wife, Wendy; his father, Richard and his wife, Cleo; his children, Joel Jr., Tiara and her husband, Shawn, Sarah and her husband, Samuel, and Laura and her partner, Jonathan; and his two grandchildren, Clayton and Natalie, his remaining siblings, Richard Jr., Beth, Matthew, Jonathan and Eryn, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Marylou, and his brothers, George, Mark and Jeffery. Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Androscoggin County for the wonderful care they provided toward the end. Wendy would also like to thank his devoted sister-in-law, Deborah Jane Sanborn. In his true character Joel expressed wishes to not have a large funeral service and therefore celebrations of life will be private.

