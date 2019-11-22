Carl Butland, left, and George Pitchard, both of Lewiston, let the trains roll Friday at the Great Falls Model Railroad Club at 144 Mill St. in Auburn. The club’s annual ExTRAINaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 29 and 30. Two floors of train layouts will be on display. This set was recently donated to the club by Richard Proctor of Greene and will be on display for the first time. “It’s a work in progress,” Pitchard said. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger get in free. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Lionel locomotive at left is the oldest working model the Great Falls Model Railroad Club has, club member George Pitchard said. It was built between 1949 to 1951. The club's annual ExTRAINaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 29 and 30 at 144 Mill St. in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The new layout at the Great Falls Model Railroad Club in Auburn was donated by Richard Proctor of Greene. The Proctor's IGA model is part of the layout and was custom made for Proctor. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal