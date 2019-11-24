AUBURN – Pauline Pelletier, 92, of Lewiston passed away on Nov. 21, 2019 at Clover Manor in Auburn. She was born on Nov. 30, 1926, a daughter of Arthur and Bella (Maillette) Lessard.

Pauline attended Holy Family School graduating eighth grade in 1941 and also attended Lewiston High School. She worked for nine years at Holy Family School Cafeteria and then worked 15 years at Liberty Mutual (DAKA) Cafeteria.

She married Robert L. Pelletier of Lewiston on August 6, 1945. Her husband passed away on Sept. 6, 1999. Pauline belonged to the Senior Citizens and took part in their different activities, including cards, bingo and senior trips with her friends. She was a member of Holy Family Prince of Peace Parish.

Survivors include her children, Diane Lamoreau, Paul Pelletier and his wife Terri, Roger Pelletier and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Lori (Lamoreau) Cloutier and husband Ricky, Todd Lamoreau and wife Gail, Scott Pelletier and wife Barbara, Brian Pelletier and wife Christina, Jennifer Pelletier Leslie and husband Michael, Jameson Pelletier and wife Caroline; and 13 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brooke, Ainsley, Becket, Sabrina, Olivia, Alexander, Lily, Abigail, Nathan, Gabriella, Grant, and Eloise; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by a sister, Rita Brunelle; and son-in-law, David Lamoreau.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with committal prayers following at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

