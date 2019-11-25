FARMINGTON — Denny Breau is returning to the Farmington Historical Society’s North Church at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a Pie Social.

Breau has put together an evening of holiday music from around the world as well as traditional favorites and sing-alongs as he loves audience participation. The night’s guests will include LA’s power house chanteuse Deb Morin as well as Maine’s own country stars Malinda Liberty (“Maine Christmas Song”) and “Mr. Bass” Frank Coffin, as well as the lovely and talented Ann Breau on flute.

Breau started playing guitar when he was 9 and was performing professionally by his early teens. During more than 30 years as a full-time musician, he has performed with many well-known artists and picked alongside outstanding guitarists, including Bryan Sutton, Harvey Reid, J.P. Cormier, Pat Donohue, Dan Crary and Steve Kaufman.

Breau was a member of roots music trio Turkey Hollow with Tom Rowe and Tom’s son Dave starting in 1998. Since Tom’s death in early 2004, Denny and Dave have continued to perform as Turkey Hollow on a limited basis. Breau was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004, the youngest inductee in the history of the organization.

In addition to an active solo career, he gives private guitar lessons and teaches music clinics. He also fronts the Denny Breau Trio. Both in solo and trio performances, musical boundaries disappear as he takes his music to wherever the joy and spirit of the moment leads him.

Breau is a triple threat: a consummate picker, evocative songwriter and a singer with a ”voice that is warm and inviting but completely unpretentious — much like the singer himself,” according to Lucky Clark. Mainers have long considered Breau a “must-see,” but they are happy to share a favorite son with those “from away.”

The North Church is at 118 High St. Tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for high school and college students, $5 for elementary students. Call for reservations at 207-778-2006.

