DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m writing this soon after returning home from a wonderful informative meeting of the Friends of RSU16 (Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland). If you have an interest in our schools and wish to have some input into how RSU 16 proceeds, we welcome you to join us. The Friends of RSU16 has been meeting for over three years. We meet at Elm Street School on the second Friday of the month from 9-10:20 a.m. in the conference room.

Friends of RSU16 provides informal feedback to the administration and School Committee on topics such as budget, programs and current issues. The board and administration have followed through on many of our discussions and ideas.

Past programs have broadened our knowledge of what is happening in our schools of today. These programs include a Backpack Program, Round Table, Little Libraries, Ecology School, Geek Squad, Three -D Printing, Coding, and a video of the progress of the addition to the middle school. Grade Six Letter Writing, overview of the budget, Grade Five Collaborative Writing, Homelessness in RSU 16, Police Cadet Program, and Read Across America, which we participated in reading with the students, are other programs that have been developed and completed.

I have truly enjoyed each and every meeting. Along with other members, I invite all parents, grandparents and citizens of RSU 16 to attend. All ages are welcome. Please join us on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at the conference room at Elm Street School.

— Carl, no town

ANSWER: Carl, I’m so pleased that you wrote in to remind our readers how important it is to be involved with our youth of today and with educational programs in our communities. You have impressed upon me the importance of paying attention to what’s happening in our communities at this level, even when we no longer have children of our own attending school. Thank you for the reminder and for giving us a peek at what good things can happen when a band of people get together and take action. I commend you for all on your efforts and willingness to make the world a better place for the next generation.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: It’s nice to hear we have a new shop to go to such as ABC Antique & Collectibles. In the article in last week’s paper, it would have been good if the open days and hours, as well as a phone number, had been listed. I’d love to find out if they are planning to take consignments.

— Bonnie, no town

ANSWER: That was a great article that Kathryn Skelton and Daryn Slover collaborated on for Nov. 14 Sun Journal.

Hours for ABC Antiques & Collectibles, which moved from Brunswick to Lewiston earlier this fall and is run by the Chase sisters, vary according to the season. On their Facebook page, the sisters suggest that you call the store at 333-5003 for hours and to get all your questions answered. The shop is at 1065 Sabattus St. The email is [email protected].

I was at a dinner party just last night and one of my friends had been into the shop recently. I wish the sisters well at their new location and hope to get there soon myself.

