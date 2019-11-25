The Oxford Hills Community Choir and the Deering Memorial Community Center are offering a Holiday Community Sing-a-long at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Community Center.

In this gift to the community, everyone, of all ages, is invited to join in, or just enjoy, as the Community Choir, under the direction of Dennis Boyd, sings a variety of classic and favorite festive seasonal songs.

Admission to the performance is free, though donations are welcome.

Deering Memorial Community Center is located at 39 Main St., South Paris. Parking is available in the town lot behind the Paris Public Library and Paris Town Office. For more information, please contact the Paris Public Library, caretakers of the Deering Memorial Community Center, by calling (207) 743-6994, or email [email protected]

