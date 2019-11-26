100 Years Ago: 1919

Two hundred and tickets will be given out for the annual dinner given by the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving day. The dinner will be served this year at the Priscilla theater and Adjutant and Mrs. Fowler wIth their assistant Miss Edith Hall and other Salvation Army workers are busily planning for the most wonderful Thanksgiving needy youngsters ever enjoyed.

50 Years Ago: 1969

On the Friday before the state football championship game, Lewiston High School held a rally. During this rally, a letter was read to the student body from the faculty and student-body of Edward Little High School. In their letter, E.L. wished LHS the best of luck in the game on Saturday and they announced their complete support of LHS at this important championship game. In this letter E.L. showed great sportsmanship, Although LHS had won the Lewiston- Edward Little game a few weeks before, they showed no hard feelings. Their thoughtfulness and good wishes were very much appreciated by the students of LHS. Thank you, EL for your support. You have gained our respect and strengthened our friendship.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Turner Public Library will hold a coffee and cookie walk Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. at Ells Restaurant on Route II7 to raise money for their book fund. According to Librarian Vickie Varney, the funds raised on Saturday will be used to purchase new books. Recent budget cuts eliminated the library’s book fund prompting many employees to find creative ways to raise money. Varney says the Coffee and Cookie Walk is a wonderful chance for people to take a nice break for themselves and at the same time. help the library.” Eli’s Restaurant is donating the use of Its facilities for the event. Tickets are being sold for $5. at various locations.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

