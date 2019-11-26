SOUTH PARIS – Clyde Leslie Pingree, 83, of South Paris died November 5, 2019, from complications of dementia with Lewy bodies. Born in Farmington, Maine, July 11, 1936, he was the son of Reginald S. and Christie Vining Pingree.

He graduated valedictorian of his 1954 Strong High School class and attended Boston University his freshman year. He graduated from Bowdoin in 1959.

He loved the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics in that order. He was a baseball pitcher at B.U., and Bowdoin, for two town teams in Strong and Phillips, and for the Farmington Flyers. He painted the light towers at Fenway Park during his summer job at B.U.

He taught history and coached baseball at Skowhegan High School before his career in the wood products industry.

His tenacity and strong work ethic enabled him to rise from a teenage ditch digger for the Forster Manufacturing Co. in Strong, to president of Forster Manufacturing Co., Wilton, Maine, in 1976. He managed Maine Dowel Co., then Cousineau Lumber, 1978-1983. He then managed C.B. Cummings in Norway, Maine. Finally, he returned to Saunders Bros., Westbrook, Maine, where he had been vice president of manufacturing in the early ’70s and retired as CEO in 2004.

He was an avid gardener, not missing a grow season in 60 years. His children have fond memories of gardening, camping, hiking, ice skating, hunting, and fishing with him. They never doubted his love for them, and always trusted his advice.

He will be remembered for his tender heart, generous spirit, dry sense of humor, work ethic, and resilience.

He was predeceased by his son, Alan Dean, sisters, Judy Pingree Luce and Dawn Pingree Draper, stepson, William Allen, and grandson, Adam Nile.

He is survived by wife, Marie LaBossiere Pingree, brother, R. Sewall Pingree, children, Jill, Clyde II, Michael, and Catherine, daughter-in-law, Judi Tibbetts, stepson, Jonathan Allen, stepdaughter, Holly Allen, grandchildren, Hazen and Clyde III Pingree, Jacqui Boivin Clary, Jacob Boivin, stepgrandsons, Razel Gavin and Luke Allen, and great-grandchildren, Nola Pingree, Graham and Bennie Clary, and Noah Boivin.

« Previous