RUMFORD – Paul E. Ross, 84, a lifelong resident of Rumford, passed away peacefully at the Rumford Community Home Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Paul was born in Rumford, Maine, on June 10, 1935, the son of Frank and Laura (Girard) Ross and graduated from Mexico High School.

Paul started working at Lazarou Motors in Mexico at the age of 17 as a gas pump attendant, working his way up to management and eventually owning the dealership.

One of his greatest joys besides his family was his camp (home) at Sunset Cove on Roxbury Pond.

He enjoyed years of fishing with family and/or friends all over Maine and Canada in his big boat.

He was married in Rumford on March 2, 1957, to Lois Blanchard, who survives, of Rumford. Other survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Gallant and husband, Michael of Rumford; son, Dr. Bruce Ross and wife, Cindy “Naples”, of Dixfield; grandchildren, Stephanie and Lindsay Gallant, Mark Jr. and Adrianna Ross, Dr. Enrico, Dr. Spencer, and B. Hunter Ross and a great-grandson Giovanni Ross. Paul was predeceased by his parents, sons, Timothy and Mark Ross, grandson, Timothy Ross, sister, Lorraine, and brothers, Richard and Milton.

A special note of thanks to the Rumford Community Home and staff for their loving care of Paul and also to Rae of the Beacon House.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford, ME. Interment in the spring will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Parish of the Holy Savior, St Athanasius – St. John Church

7 Brown Street

Mexico, ME 04257

in his memory.

