PORTLAND – William “Bill” A. Pinard, 71, a lifelong resident of Sabattus, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a short illness with his loving family by his side. Bill was born on January 5, 1948, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Arthur and Geraldine Pinard. He graduated from Sabattus High School in 1966. He was enlisted in the Navy from 1967 to 1971. After an honorable discharge from the Navy he worked in construction for Blue Rock. In 1971 Bill married the love of his life and the apple of his eye, Pauline Nadeau, on August 14, 1971. After marrying, he worked for Hemonds Dairy as a milkman and for his brother at A.F. Paradis Co. Bill also worked for a short time at BIW until he was hired at Bates College where he worked for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. In 1984, while still working full time at Bates College, he decided to start his own plumbing and heating business, Bill Pinard and Son Plumbing and Heating. In March of 2004, Mark started working full-time for his father. Shortly after they brought on his son-in-law, Mike and together the three worked side-by-side as a team. As the years went by, he hired other family members such as his grandsons, Kyle and Keith, and granddaughter, Hayley. All having helped build this small family company into the business that currently employs 23 people who have all become part of their extended family.He was well known in the community for his big smile, contagious laugh and ability to light up any room he walked into. He loved sports but especially basketball and baseball. He loved working outdoors but most of all loved spending time with his family.The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for their wonderful and compassionate care of Bill and his family.Bill was also a very proud Vietnam War Veteran and proud member of the American Legion, Harry J. Conway Post 135, in Sabattus. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pauline. His daughter, Tina and her husband Mike Ridley of Sabattus. His son, Mark Pinard and his wife Cindy of Wales; six grandchildren, Kayla Ridley and fiancé Brian Rench of Sabattus, Kyle Ridley of Saco, Hayley Pinard and fiancé Zac Charette of Wales, Kelsey and Hayden William Pinard of Wales and Keith Kramarz of Wales; two and a half great-grandchildren, Laila Ridley, Wesley Charette and coming in February, Easton William Rench. His brother Robert Pinard and wife Cheryl of Sabattus, sisters, Jacki Gahagan of Lewiston and Connie and her husband Robert Donoghue of Sabattus.He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Matty Gahagan.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Nov. 27th at 11:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday Nov. 26th from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Legion, Post 135, on behalf of Bill Pinard.

