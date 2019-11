AUBURN — Caring.com selected Schooner Estates Senior Living Community as a Caring Star of 2020 for service excellence in senior living. They earned 5 stars in consumer ratings and reviews from their tenants and tenants’ family members on Caring.com.

Among the 149 Caring Star communities across the country, Schooner Estates is the only community in Maine to receive this honor.

