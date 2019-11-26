Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck who smashed into a substation in Detroit on Sunday, causing more than $150,000 in damage and knocking out telephone and internet service.

The substation is at the corner of Troy Road and South Main Street.

The person responsible was reportedly driving a red or maroon “GM” truck that did not stop at the stop sign on Troy Road before entering South Main. The truck drove through the intersection and then off the road, hitting the Mid-Maine Communications Inc. substation, according to Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

“The truck will likely have heavy front-end damage,” Mitchell noted in a prepared statement. “It is also believed that the truck fled the scene traveling in a southerly direction towards Plymouth.”

Mitchell has asked that anyone with information about the crash call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 474-9591.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Mid-Maine Communications received an electronic notification alert from the communications substation. When a technician arrived at 3:30 a.m., he discovered significant damage to the substation and communication equipment contained inside, according to Mitchell.

“A supervisor for Mid-Maine Communications estimated that the damage to the communication substation and equipment caused by this crash would exceed $150,000,” according to Mitchell.

“The supervisor for Mid-Maine Communications also indicated that the surrounding area will be without landline telephone and internet for an extended period of time while it was being repaired.”

