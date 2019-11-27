The L-A Community Little Theatre will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage!” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, December 6 and 7. A matinee in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8, is already sold out. The two evening performances are expected to sell out soon.

Created by Charles M. Schulz and based on the timeless 1965 television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, and adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” includes the whole Peanuts gang as they try to produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of Christmas. This live stage adaptation of the animated classic is set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.

The CLT cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas includes Michael Litchfield as Charlie Brown, Ashleigh St. Pierre as Lucy, John Guy as Linus, Brock Rancourt as Snoopy, Chris Hodgkin as Pig Pen, Eileen Messina as Frieda, Dan Burgess as Schroeder, Renee Mahon Davis as Violet, Carly Georgen as Sally, Becca Tinkham as Patty, and John Blanchette as Shermy. Director Brandon Chaloux has assembled a production team of Eileen Messina, choreographer; Sarah Wing, stage manager; Celeste Philippon, producer; Chris Hodgkin, mentor to the director; and Roger Philippon, publicity.

After each performance, CLT will host a reception with light refreshments, a sing along, photo opportunities with the cast, a special “times 10” raffle, and two very special guests.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.laclt.com/. Call 783-0958 for more information. All shows are held at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center at 30 Academy Street in Auburn.

