Do you miss the late 80’s and early 90’s hair bands like poison Cinderella, Winger, Warrant and Skid Row? Well, come to Mixers on Friday, Nov. 29, and enjoy the sounds of Hairy Pie playing all the songs you grew up with. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Band members include Mikey Michaels (guitar/vocals), Marty Crue (bass), Nasty McCoy (drums), and Foxy Cocks (guitar). There is no cover charge and free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

