LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for December 2019. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Colon Health & Cancer Prevention – Date: Tuesday, December 3, Time: 1:30–2:30 p.m. Presenter: Danielle Collins, University of Southern Maine nursing student. As a current nursing student at the University of Southern Maine, Danielle’s primary interest is exploring the role diet and nutrition play in prevention of colon cancer. Join her as she shares her knowledge on the topic — colon health and cancer prevention. There will be time for some questions as well.

Medicare Made Simple – Date: Wednesday, December 4, Time: 1:30–3:30 p.m. Instructor: Michelle Beers, SeniorsPlus staff. Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

The Traveling Hanukkah Show! Date: Tuesday, December 10, Time: 11 a.m.–noon, Presenter: Alice Hornstein. What is Hanukkah? Interested in learning more? Join Alice as she discusses The Festival of Lights. She will light the menorah, sing some traditional Jewish songs, spin the dreidel, and tell the story of a great miracle that happened 2000 years ago. Learn who King Antiochus and the Maccabees are, too. All while enjoying some potato latkes. She will also be available to answer some basic questions about Judaism. A lighthearted, fun way to learn about this holiday.

Medical Marijuana 101 – Date: Thursday, December 12. Time: 9–11 a.m. Instructor: Danielle Miller and Kaela Soucy. This presentation will cover how cannabis works in the body; ways to ingest it and how each method takes effect; how to track what you are trying and the success of your results; and how to make your own cannabis remedies.

Understanding Cognitive Loss & Dementia – Date: Tuesday, December 17. Time: 1:30–3 p.m. Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. Angela is back to talk about dementia and memory loss as we get older. She will discuss how to identify dementia, how to learn to live with some memory loss, as well as how to approach friends and family who have memory loss. There will also be discussion on what is the difference between being “a little forgetful” vs. having dementia.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus – Date: Wednesday, December 18, Time: 1–4 p.m. Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn! Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards — all are welcome! We hope to see you there.

Living Well with Diabetes – Dates: Thursdays, May 7– June 11, Time: 2–4:30 p.m. Whether you’re diabetic, pre-diabetic, or supporting someone who is, you can benefit from this free workshop. Join us in the SeniorsPlus Education Center this spring to meet new people in your community and gain tools you can use to better manage your symptoms and live life to its fullest. All completers of the workshop will receive a $20 gift card to either Hannaford or Walmart. To register for this workshop, visit www.healthylivingforme.org or call us directly.

ONGOING Groups, Classes & Clubs

Coffee & Comfort – Date: No group in December – Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group typically meets on the first Monday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. The group will meet again next month on Monday, January 6. Please call to register so we can ensure there is enough refreshments for everyone.

Knitting Group – Dates: Wednesdays, Time: 5–7:30 p.m. Work on your own project or learn how to knit — bring yarn and knitting needles. Please use back entrance.

Caregiver Support Group – Date: Monday, December 9, Time: 5:30–7 p.m. Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff/volunteers.

Book Club – Date: Wednesday, December 11, Time: 2–4 p.m. This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is A Thousand Splendid Suns. The 2007 novel by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini followed his bestselling 2003 debut, The Kite Runner. Mariam is an illegitimate child, and suffers from both the stigma surrounding her birth along with the abuse she faces throughout her marriage. Laila, born a generation later, is comparatively privileged during her youth until their lives intersect and she is also forced to accept a marriage proposal from Rasheed, Mariam’s husband. Hosseini has remarked that he regards the novel as a “mother-daughter story” in contrast to The Kite Runner, which he considers a “father-son story.” Columbia Pictures purchased film rights in 2007 and confirmed intentions to create a movie adaption of the book.

Chronic Pain Support Group – Date: Monday, December 23, Time: 2–4 p.m. This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. This group is for people who have chronic pain. It meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Caregiver Support Group – Date: Thursday, December 26, Time: 8:30–10 a.m. Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston. The second support group occurs on the last Thursday of each month. The group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston staff. Please call to register.

Exercise Classes – Total Strength and Balance, Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.–noon OR 12:15–1 p.m.; Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. OR 12:30–1:10 p.m. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga for Seniors – Dates: Mondays only, Next session: November 25–January 13. Time: 9–10 a.m. Instructor: Tisha Bremner. Cost: $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to help you increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of calm, and find your inner awareness. This class combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches, and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness to enhance a sense of well-being. Open to all experience and ability levels.

Chair Yoga – Dates: Fridays only. Session 1: November 15–December 20 (off Nov. 29; five-week session) Session 2: January 3–February 7 (six-week session) Time: 8:45–9:45 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $25 for 5 weeks, $30 for 6 weeks, $35 for 7 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga – Dates: Fridays only. Session 1: November 15–December 20 (off Nov. 29; five-week session). Session 2: January 3–February 7 (six-week session) Time: 10–11 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $25 for 5 weeks, $30 for 6 weeks, $35 for 7 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks. Bring your yoga mat and join Mary in this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props.

Franklin & Oxford Counties

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, December 2

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington

SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff and meets on the first Monday of each month.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus in Norway

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway

Per request, we’ve added game day to our Norway office schedule. Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome! We hope to see you there.

